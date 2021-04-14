School social worker recognized

Natalie McGowen, social worker for Sashabaw Middle School and Renaissance High School, was recently named the School Social Worker of the Year Award for Oakland County by the Michigan Association of School Social Workers.

McGowen was nominated for the award by her colleagues Kendall Stortz, Christina Fink, and Kylie Krentzin, who said, “Natalie is a leader within the district, and she seeks out new challenges regularly. She has spearheaded many initiatives and the development of new programming options within Clarkston Community Schools. Specifically, she was integral to the development of the LRC Plus program at the secondary level, as well as the development of the SEL program at our alternative high school. In the development of these programs, she brought in and implemented a social thinking curriculum by conducting research and evaluating implementation options.

“Natalie has initiated the social thinking training for staff in all programs, including teaching social thinking and zones of regulation directly to groups of students in all SEL, CI, ASD and Basic Plus programs at Sashabaw Middle School.”

Executive Director of Student Support Services Kathy Christopher said, “Natalie brings the highest standard of professionalism, integrity, and compassion to her role as a school social worker. We are very fortunate to have her as part of our special education (and district) team.”

McGowen has served the students of Clarkston Community Schools since 2009.