Scout dons uniform for ceremony at Arlington

By Brandon Kathman

Special to the Clarkston News

A local Scout received a rare opportunity during a recent school trip to Washington D.C., as he placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Ceremony while wearing his uniform.

Alex Burke, 14, participates in the Scouting program through Clarkston Troop 185 and attends Oakview Middle School. As part of this year’s eighth grade class trip to Washington D.C., four youth were selected to participate in the wreath ceremony on Feb. 20. In order to be considered, students were asked to submit an essay on why they should be chosen to represent their community at the site.

In his essay, Burke explained that the tomb has a deep significance to his family. Five generations of his family members have been called to serve in the U.S. military, including several Purple Heart recipients.

“I wanted to honor all of the people inside and outside of my family who gave their lives to protect this country,” Burke said.

On learning he had been selected, Burke also chose to wear his Scout uniform for the event, saying, “it would be good representation of Scouts and what we do.”

Though Burke admitted to feeling nervous, he and his classmates performed the ceremony perfectly, with all due reverence and respect. According to his mother, it was a deeply moving experience.

“My heart was filled with pride,” Charity Burke said. “I think he did wonderful. He honored his troop, his school, his community, his family and all of the unknown soldiers.”

PHOTO: Alex Burke, right, takes part in the Feb. 20 ceremony. Photo provided