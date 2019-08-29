Season starts with two in the win column

The Mountaineers kicked off the season with two wins last week.

The Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer team hosted the Lancers of Oakland Christian, Aug. 22. They kept their visitors low in score in the 5-1 victory.

Lucas Cross and Anthony Felix scored in the first half. The Lancers scored with minutes to go in the first half.

Then, the Mountaineers scored three more from Cross, Fernando Caccia, and Luke Walker.

The Mountaineers opened the season with a win at Southfield Christian on Aug. 20, 10-2. Cross led the team with four goals and Walker scored two goals. Caccia, Felix, Jose DeNigris and Jack Cross scored one goal each.

They previewed the season with their annual alumni scrimmage on Aug. 15. They raced to an early lead against former Everest players.

The alumni worked themselves back into game shape and came away victorious.

“This tradition has become one of the more anticipated events each season,” said John Haezebrouck, head coach. “Alumni from the past five classes were represented, and it shows not only how connected the graduates are to one another, but also to the soccer program and the Everest community as a whole.”

The Mountaineers host Austin Academy at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.