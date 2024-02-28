Second grader’s dream come true

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Knox Locher found out he was chosen to race in the KTM Junior Challenge during the Supercross race in Anaheim, Calif., he said to his mom “dreams do come true.”

Locher, a second grader at Andersonville Elementary, shared he was excited.

“I felt like my idols,” he said, after racing at the event at Angel Stadium, Jan. 27. “I got to be part of the KTM team for the day. The track was amazing and had really big whoops.”

He shared a few opportunities he enjoyed was meeting his favorite riders, Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger; and riding a pro Supercross track.

One of the moments Locher won’t forget is sitting at the gate getting ready to race and seeing all the people in the stands.

“We were so excited that Knox was picked to race Anaheim,” said his mom, Ashley Locher. “We couldn’t believe it when we received the email. It was exciting watching him race a pro Supercross track. Mom was nervous for him, but he did amazing.”

Knox has been racing for two years. He enjoys being with his family and friends and racing on the weekends.

Knox Locher takes to the races in Anaheim, Calif., in late January. Photo: ALIGN MEDIA