Senior and youth services receive Independence Twp. CDBG funding

Additional funds go to Minor Home Repair program

By Megan Kelley

Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on Nov. 12, the Independence Township Board of Trustees awarded a portion of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to both senior services and youth services (Clarkston Area Youth Assistance) within the township as well as allocated funding to the township’s Minor Home Repair program.

The board held a public hearing regarding the grant before having additional discussion on which projects would be awarded funding.

“The purpose of the public hearing is to hear comment and have the board of trustees determine allocation for Independence Township program year 2025 for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding,” said Jennifer Angus, Senior Community Center Supervisor for Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors.

According to the township, Oakland County is projecting that Independence Township will receive an allocation of $49,141.

“We were allowed to have up to three projects for this year. The county has made some changes this year – they were recommending that we only have two project areas but since Independence Township is always in compliance with administration of the funding, they are granting that Independence Township can go forward with funding three project areas,” Angus said.

The recommendation presented to the board was to allocate 15% of the $49,141, or $7,371 to senior services as well as one of two public service projects: youth services (CAYA) and services for victims of domestic violence (HAVEN). Senior services would receive $3,871 and the additional $3,500 would go to one of the other two service projects.

The remaining balance of $41,770 would then go to the township’s Minor Home Repair program which benefits homeowners that meet specific income qualifications and are in need of safety related home repairs. Eligible projects for the Minor Home Repair program include but are not limited to furnaces, hot water heaters, roofs and assistance with wells. Maximum grants available per applicant through the program are $5,000 per calendar year.

Representatives from CAYA were present at the meeting to give their pitch on why they would like to receive funding from the township.

“We’re here because we don’t want to assume that we would get CDBG funds but we want to let you know that we desperately need them,” said Jan Scislowicz, Chair of CAYA. “We went through them very quickly last year.”

Scislowicz briefly reviewed what CAYA used the funds they received last year for including sending students to camp and funding drivers training courses for students.

Several members of the board have been vocal supporters of CAYA for many years and while they agreed HAVEN was a good and necessary program, because CAYA has far fewer municipalities that they can seek funding from, the board decided to allocate the CBDG funding to CAYA in the amount of $3,500 and to senior services in the amount of $3,871.

“The program (CAYA) works, it relies heavily on volunteers and a shoestring budget and unlike HAVEN, the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance can’t go to Orion Township, can’t go to other communities and say ‘will you please consider giving us your CDBG funds?’ This is really really critical for this organization so it continues to do an amazing job,” said Trustee Jim Tedder.

The board voted 6-0 to allocate funding as recommended. Trustee Terri Nallamothu was absent from the meeting.