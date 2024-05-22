Sentencing scheduled for road rage shooter

Mt. Morris man pleads guilty as charged in Oakland County court

By Sharon Stone

Tri-County Times Editor

sstone@tctimes.com

Thomas Trim, 23, of Mt. Morris, pleaded guilty as charged on April 25 in Oakland County Circuit Court. He was charged with shooting at another vehicle in Groveland Township. Sentencing is scheduled for June 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Trim was arrested for shooting at another vehicle on northbound I-75 on Thursday, Feb. 22. Initial charges included weapons-firearms-discharge from a vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

At 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, the Michigan State Police troopers responded to a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on northbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township.

A female victim told MSP troopers that a man was driving aggressively, passing on the shoulder. He attempted to drive her off the road. She said the man then pointed a gun at her. The victim slowed down and called 911. At that time, the suspect shot at her through the open passenger window. The victim was not hurt in the assault.