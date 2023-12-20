Seven student-athletes take next steps towards athletic futures

Seven Clarkston High School student-athletes signed their letters of intent in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at the CHS Performing Arts Center, December 11.

The signees include: Alexandra Brigham, cross country/track, University of Michigan; Tavi Butki, soccer, Kalamazoo College; Cayla Cogan, volleyball, George Washington University; Kiley Gallagher, volleyball, Oakland University; Brody Kosin, football, Indiana University; Hailey Jones, volleyball, Albion College; and Desman Stephens II, football, University of Southern California.

“This is a celebration for our kids,” said Clarkston Athletic Director Jeff Kosin.

“These days to me are bigger than anything we celebrate in Clarkston. These are better than league championships, division championships, state championships. These are big things to celebrate and that’s important to us. We look at what they do and the success they have had.” -WRP

From left, Hailey Jones, Brody Kosin, Kiley Gallagher, Cayla Cogan, Desman Stephens II, Tavi Butki and Alexandra Brigham pose together at the Dec. 11 signing event. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price