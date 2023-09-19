Sharon Hoover, 83

HOOVER

Sharon Lee Hoover, of Commerce Township, formerly of Clarkston, passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 17, 2023 at the age of 83.

Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard “Dick,” sister Patricia (late Bill) Miller, and her parents Ray and Arlyle Warren.

Mother of Jennifer (Steve) Schulz and Cynthia (Christian) Fabian, grandma of Alexei, Sabina (Kyle), John Richard, and Michael, and sister of Betty (late Harvey) Hoffman.

Sharon was the director for Community Bible Study. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, golfing, and tennis.

Most importantly, Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service Thursday 11 a.m. at New Wine Ministries, 2671 N. Williams Lake Rd., Waterford. Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.