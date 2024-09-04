Sharon Lee Anderson, born in Jamestown, NY on January 9, 1950, died in her Clarkston, Michigan home on August 24, 2024.

Sharon was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father, Roger C. Anderson and her sister, Lynne M. Anderson. She is survived by her mother, Janet M. Anderson, of Clarkston, Michigan, her brother, Mark D. (Cella) Anderson, Westfield, NY, her sister, Martha (Don) Swanson of Clarkston, MI, and her nieces and nephews, Don (Melanie), Matt (Brandi), Roger (Jessi) Anderson, Katie (Derek) Raynor, Allene (Niclas) Madestam, Drew Swanson and Chloe (Brevin Byrne) Swanson.

Sherry received her education in the Jamestown Public School system and attended Alfred State Technical College. Her work life was spent at Lutheran Social Services in Jamestown, NY for 26 years, at Camp Chautauqua the Anderson family business where she tended the barnyard and after moving to Michigan in 2003, at Clarkston Community Schools until her retirement in 2020.

She was a former member of Zion Covenant Church in Jamestown, NY and an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Clarkston, MI. She supported a child of Compassion International, the ministry at Kairos Farm in Metamora, MI and Operation Christmas Child.

In Sharon’s eyes, life’s most important values were the Christian faith, family and love of the animal kingdom. Among great delights were supporting her nieces and nephews in their endeavors and always recognized their ages and birthdays – even those of the next generation.

She read travel logs for fun, was an accomplished embroiderer, and enjoyed bowling. Her other greatest interest was reading and learning about all animals.

She was a member of the Detroit Zoological Society for 17 years and visited more than 20 other zoos around the country including those in San Diego, Hawaii, Albuquerque, and Toledo – even some in Canada and one in Sweden.

Sharon’s life was remembered at Wint Funeral Home in Clarkston on Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a private interment at a later date. The family thanks the good people at Wellbridge of Clarkston and Compassus Hospice for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, Sharon’s family requests that donations be made in her memory to Clarkston SCAMP, with a special earmark for field trips to visit animals.