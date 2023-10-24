Sharon Paswater, 81

PASWATER

Sharon Ann Paswater, of Clarkston, formerly of Lake Orion (Keatington Subdivision), died peacefully on Oct. 22, 2023, at the age of 81.

Loving mother of Tricia (Josh) Newblatt and David (Jill) Paswater, beloved grandmother of Jonah (Anna) Newblatt, Stewart Newblatt, Jordan Newblatt, Addison Newblatt, Brian Paswater, Michael Paswater, Eric Paswater, Kyle Paswater, and Emily Paswater, sister of Debbie (Ron) Getz, sister-in-law of Rosemary Nigh, and aunt of many.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jerry Nigh.

Sharon worked as the community liaison at Crittenton Hospital, retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed golf, playing Bridge, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite memories was going to Keatington Beach with her grandchildren.

In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Adored Assisted Living, Clarkston.

