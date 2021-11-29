Sharon Turner, 78

Sharon Lee Turner, of Davisburg, passed away November 26, 2021 at the age of 78.

Born September 3, 1943 to Elmo and Elaine (Smith) Huntwork.

Preceded in death by her husband Mike and her daughter Gyla.

Mother of Kimberly (Richard) Biese, David (Bonnie) Turner, and Michelle (Larry) Grabowski, grandma of Jennifer and Paul Turner, Rachelle (Mike) Herdman, Jewels (Randy) Norman, and Evan Jr. (Brittany) Herdman, great-grandma of Danny Huntoon III, Cameron Turner, and Randy Norman Jr., sister of Cathleen (Don Sr.) Benway, John (Renee) Huntwork, Doreen Moss, Michael (Cindy) Huntwork, William (Carol) Huntwork, and Amy (James) Maxson.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Sharon retired from Independence Township as a Senior Center director. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing computer games, controlling the remote, and especially spending time with family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, December 1 from 1:30-3 p.m. Due to health concerns, a memorial service will be held once it is safe to gather. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to the family.

