Sheila Warren, 80

WARREN

Sheila H. Warren, of Ortonville, died on Jan. 30, 2024, at the age of 80. Sheila was born Oct. 9, 1943 in Clawson to the late Hugar and Brookie (nee: Smith) Smith.

She married the late James E. Warren on Nov. 23, 1960. He died on June 8, 2014.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Terry) Larson, three grandchildren, Christy (Jeremy) Pinson, Shelly (Brandon) Schudlich and Nicole Larson, 10 great-grandchildren, Kain, Juliana, Jessie, Bella, Christopher, Aryah, Ja’maree, Emma, Skylar, and Adelle, and three sisters, Elecia Smith, Cindy Faulkner and Marsha Smith.

She was preceded in death by her one son, James L. Warren, and six brothers and sisters.

Sheila was former member of the Jaycees. She was always very social, belonging to a card club that moved around to different homes in the area for their card games. She was involved with her late husband Jim with the Flaming Pistons Car Club.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Pastor Sean Barton officiating. Interment will be at Seymour Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

