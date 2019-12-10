SHERYL L. BOYD

BOYD, SHERYL L. (nee Langset) of Clarkston, passed away December 2, 2019 at 71 years of age. Cherished mother of Travis (Tonia) Boyd; dear grandmother of Kayla and Kylie; dearest friend of Sue, Vonnie, and Nancy; survived by 1 sister. Sheryl was a program coordinator for Children’s Hospital in Detroit for 25 years, retiring in 2008. A person who loved the outdoors, Sheryl meticulously tended her garden and always took care of the birds. She was very crafty; loved to paint and care for her dogs. She was famously known for always adding those special touches to holidays and gifts to her beloved granddaughters. The Tigers have lost a faithful fan; and she will be missed for her smile and playfulness. Funeral service Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON. Family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Private burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.