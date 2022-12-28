Shirley Lynch, 91

Shirley Jean Lynch, longtime resident of Clarkston, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home in Cottrellville Township on December 14, 2022 at the age of 91.

She was born on July 19, 1931 to the late Lloyd and Hazel Haynes and adopted at birth by J. Oliver and Dolly (nee Long) Warren. Dolly Long was Hazel’s aunt. Shirley married John Joseph Lynch, of Holly, on September 22, 1951. John preceded her in death in 2008.

Shirley was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Clarkston Unit #63, 18th District Department of Michigan. She was active and always ready to go out and about. Her favorite activities included visiting family and friends, restaurants, movies, casinos, nail salons and especially shopping, continuously adding to her collection of cows, shoes and hats.

Her great sense of humor will be missed by all who loved her.

She was a certified dental hygienist, enjoyed doing millinery work, and she even wrote for the Clarkston News “The Third Eye” and Around the Town for a few years.

She is survived by her children, Mollie Lynch, Michael (Chris) Lynch, Shannon Wawruck, Aaron Lynch, and Kelly (Mark) Kulas, grandchildren, John Oliver, Lindsey, Shawn, Craig, Robert, Michael, and Patrick, and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandson John Patrick Lynch, and siblings Frank, Myron, and Bert Warren, Minnie Mae Steiner, and Lyle Haynes.

Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Township. Shirley will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, with her husband John in spring of 2023.