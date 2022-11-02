The Clarkston Rotary’s annual Shoes for Kids event will be held on Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive. Volunteers are needed for this event and can sign up at tinyurl.com/ywe2aap8.

The church is also collecting full-size toiletries through Nov. 4 to assemble bags to be handed out at the Shoes for Kids event. In addition, adult shoes and boots (new and/or gently worn) are being collected for distribution on the same day. Those donations can be made at Spencer Real Estate, 5916 S. Main Street.

Finally, volunteers are needed to sell Rotary newspapers. Proceeds will go to further support the Shoes for Kids program. Sign up to volunteer at tinyurl.com/4tvybwm8.

For further details or questions, contact Joel DeLong at 248-561-8523.