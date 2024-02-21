Singing their way to Italy

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Staff Writer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston High School Choir is heading to Italy this summer to perform at the Vatican as well as in Venice, Florence and Rome.

Choral Director Michael Peterson shared he wanted to do a big trip with the students because he is retiring this year.

“We decided on touring Italy,” he said, adding the trip has been in the works for about a year and students were excited when he presented it to them. “They were excited to be traveling overseas and performing in some incredible places.”

He added in order to perform at many of the venues they needed to submit a recording of the choir. They also submitted the selections they will perform while in Italy.

“Through the submission of our recording we were accepted to perform for the Vatican Mass. Since we are performing mostly in churches our music will be mostly sacred and fitting for a church performance,” Peterson said. “We are performing in Venice with a couple other local choirs, We will be performing in St. Mark’s Church in Florence as a concert of our choir, and another concert in Rome.”

“I am beyond excited to tour Italy because it is such a unique experience not a lot of choirs get to experience,” senior Jane Sorensen said. “It is a great last adventure to end my time in the Clarkston Choir. Singing in different cathedral is going to give a different perspective than singing in our high school auditorium. The acoustics are going to be heavenly.”

Senior Gabriella Smith added it’s a once in a lifetime experience.

“I cannot wait to experience this with my fellow classmates as well as see new sights,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to performing in many different places as well as seeing the life there. I think this is an amazing opportunity and I cannot wait to create memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Senior Samantha Carpentier shared she is most excited to sing at the Vatican because of its historical importance.

“It’s an honor to be part of it,” she said. “I am very excited to take one last performance with my peers. I’ve been singing with most of these people for years. Being able to share our sound with a different part of the world is truly a privilege.”

The CHS Choir is hosting a fund-raiser at Sashabaw Middle School on Saturday, March 2. There will be 20 games of bingo with a designer purse as the prize for each. It is $20 a ticket, which includes a pack of 20 cards and a bingo dauber. Additional cards, raffle tickets and 50/50 are available for purchase at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bingo starting at 7 p.m.

You can register at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/80872.

“I am looking forward to exploring the history behind the cities we travel and sharing our music across the country,” Sorensen shared.

The Clarkston High School Choir plans to sing at the Vatican during one of their stops in Italy this summer. Photo: Provided by Michael Peterson