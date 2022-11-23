Small Business Saturday is a nationwide annual event on the Saturday following Thanksgiving (this year, Nov. 26) encouraging people to patronize their local small businesses as they embark on holiday shopping and dining.
The city will help by suspending paid parking and parking enforcement on Small Business Saturday.
