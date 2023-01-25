Spiritual reflection for Everest staff a refreshing way to start 2023

Faculty and staff came together at St. Daniel Catholic Church back on Friday, January 6, for a day of formation and professional development.

Guest speaker, Fr. Than Nguyen, LC, led the retreat on the theme of “spiritual battle.”

The day included Mass, adoration, reflection, and the opportunity for confession.

It is always a great way for the faculty and staff to begin the new year.

TOP PHOTO: From left, Everest staff members Renee Mick, Reilly Gordon, Alison Hess, Cindi Carter, and Theresa Barone gather earlier this month at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston to kick off 2023 on a positive note as part of a day of reflection and professional development. Photos: Provided by Mary Williams