Spring city work

With the arrival of spring, Clarkston DPW workers are beginning street sweeping of leaves, sticks, and litter, as well as patching pot holes.

“If you are aware of any larger clean-ups and/or needed repairs resulting from the long winter, just call, text, or email me and we’ll address it as quickly as possible,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

The DPW will fill potholes where they can be most effective, Smith said.

“Placing patch in water-filled holes is not effective and can fail in 2-3 days, easily wasting $500-$600 in patching materials,” he said.

Call him at 248-625-1559 or email smithj@villageofclarkston.org.