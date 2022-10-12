State final bound

Clarkston High School junior Alexandria Lecureux is heading to the state championship after finishing second place overall at the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional 5 last Wednesday.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team finished in fourth place with a total of 357. Lecureux finished with a 74. Katarina Fisher and Lauren Fishtahler both finished in 18th place with 92. Mae Norman finished in 28th place with 99 and Jane Sorensen, 39th, 108.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with 315; Rochester, second, 332; and Troy, third, 354. They head to the state final at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek this Friday and Saturday.