State rep sponsors new state law, opens Lansing office

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

State Rep. Mike Harris has sponsored a new state law that will help keep local rules guiding on-demand automated vehicles consistent across Michigan.

House Bill 6369 was recently signed by Gov. Whitmer. It is the first state law initiated by Harris, who joined the Michigan Legislature in May.

“Michigan is a leader in the fast-developing world of automated vehicles,” Harris said. “This state law will help ensure rules remain uniform in communities across the state as the technology and on-demand networks continue to move forward.”

House Bill 6369 is now Public Act 232.

In addition, Harris has also announced his new Lansing office is open to serve the people of north-central Oakland County.

Harris, who first became state representative last year after winning a special election, started a full two-year term on Jan. 1. He now represents the new 52nd House District following the redistricting process.

“I am honored to represent the people of Oakland County, and I’m blessed to have terrific staff working alongside me,” Harris said. “As we serve the community, my team and I want to hear from local residents and help in any way we can.”

In Harris’ office, Chelsea Alcock serves as legislative director and Jake Duberville is constituent relations director.

The new office is located at S-986 in the Anderson House Office Building.

Harris can be contacted by calling 517-373-0828, emailing MikeHarris@house.mi.gov, or mailing correspondence to S-986 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.

The 52nd House District includes the cities of Lake Angelus and Clarkston, Independence Township, and portions of Springfield and Waterford townships.

PHOTO: Rep. Mike Harris, at right, joined by his wife Jennifer, takes his oath of office on Jan. 11. Administering the oath is Gary Randall, the outgoing clerk of the House. Photo: Mike Quillinan, Michigan House Republican photographer