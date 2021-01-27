Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Everest Academy students participated in the school’s annual spelling bee last week, and winners included second grade students, from left, Micah Abraham (third place), Jacob Luginaki (first), and Max Thewes (second). Third-fourth grade winners, from left, Emma Gulda (third place), Alejandro Gonzalvo (first), and Olivia Rydesky (second). The winners in the fifth-eighth grade competition included, from left, Madelyn Krappmann (first place), Christian Abraham (second place), and Nathan Iyer, Sofia Arinez, Reegan Littleton, and Sarah Bradley (third place). Stellar spellers at Everest added by Matt Mackinder on January 27, 2021View all posts by Matt Mackinder →