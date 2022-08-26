Stephanie Friedl, 76

Stephanie Ann Friedl was called home to our Lord on August 20, 2022 at the age of 76.

She will be reunited in heaven with her husband James Ervin Friedl, who proceeded her just five weeks earlier.

Stephanie was born on July 9, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Andrew and Stella Strojny. She was the first of three children. Her favorite childhood memories were being with the Girl Scout troop, learning how to cook and sew. As a teen, she worked at the local fabric store and had the honor to be recognized as “Miss Middleburg Heights.” This is when she caught the eye of the handsome James Friedl.

Jim often told the story of how he purchased a lot of thread and buttons the first summer they met. Jim took Stephanie to her high school senior prom. She would follow Jim to Kent State University as he finished his undergraduate degree. Jim and Stephanie, committed to their Catholic faith, were married for 56 years, and blessed with three children: James Jr, Christine, and Cassandra. Together, their children would bring 13 grandkids spanning the ages of 26 to five years.

Stephanie was dedicated to her vocation as wife, mother, and homemaker. She supported Jim’s careers with General Motors, which involved four relocations that began in Ohio to Michigan, to Pennsylvania, back to Ohio and returning to Michigan where they finally settled. Each relocation allowed Stephanie to design, build, and decorate a new home. She was instrumental in making each house a home – warm, comfortable, and updated with the latest trends and styles. She loved raising the kids and warmly greeted the kids each day as they got off the school bus. She was so proud that all her children would become engineers.

After a successful career, Jim and Stephanie were able to retire and fulfill their dreams and become “snowbirds” as part-time residents of North Fort Myers, Fla. The retirement years were spent enjoying their grandchildren as it seemed every year, they were celebrating a baptism, first communion, or a graduation. In Florida, they spent their time on the tennis court, trips to the beach, and completed 11 different cruises to see the world. The best memories were having the entire family over and spending the day in the swimming pool.

Stephanie will be most remembered by her amazing hospitality and holiday parties. The home was always impeccably decorated and filled with delicious foods. Some of her favorites were stuffed cabbage, turkey and stuffing, chicken soup, prime rib, apple pie, homemade jelly, and cream puffs.

She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son James Jr. (Karen) and their seven children Katelyn, Dr. James III (Jillian), Abigail (Gabe), Joseph, Jonathan, Joshua, Jeremiah, her daughter Christine and her three children Joey, Justine, and Jessica, and her daughter Cassandra (Alan), and their three children Alan Jr., Stephanie, and Michael.

Visitation for Stephanie Friedl will be at Lewis E Wint & Son Funeral Home on Friday, August 26 from 6-8 p.m., in Clarkston. The funeral mass will be at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston, on Saturday August 27, at 11 a.m. with burial at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford. Immediate family for visitation on Friday. All are welcome to the funeral mass and burial at All Saints Cemetery.

