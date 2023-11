The 2023-24 Everest Academy middle school student council is made up of President Nora Nedwick, Vice Presidents Vincent Pruchnicki and Leah Westlake, Secretary Mary Groves, 6th Grade Representative Mia Mandziuk, 7th Representatives Nolan Neiman and Ella Baron, and 8th Representatives Christian Abraham and Mary Groves. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate