Students giving back

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Each school year, students and staff at the seven Clarkston elementary schools participate in academic service learning (ASL) projects that benefit local community programs.

Last week, Independence Elementary’s project was its 20th annual SOCKS (Serving Our Community Kid Style), while Andersonville Elementary, with the addition of a therapy dog last year, Missy, was inspired to do its part with Missy’s Wags, helping local dog-centered organizations.

An assembly inside a packed cafeteria at Independence Elementary last Friday wrapped up the latest installment of SOCKS for the Broncos.

“We’re growing, not only in our academics, but we’re growing as leaders by helping others,” Independence Elementary Principal Nate Fuller said at the assembly attended by students, staff, parents and community members. “And we’re leading. You went above and beyond. This is not just day-to-day learning. Our staff is saying that they want to do something bigger and better by showing you what it means to be a community leader.”

Anne Duffy, a teacher at Independence Elementary, coordinated SOCKS throughout the building. She also spoke at the assembly, looking directly at the students.

“I do this because you inspire me to be the best teacher I can be,” Duffy said. “You inspire me through your learning in the classrooms, through serving in your community, and being a leader.”

SOCKS is a school-wide initiative that targets specific grade levels with a wide variety of community members in order to address local needs and provide students with opportunities for civic engagement and academic instruction.

Each grade-level project has ties across the curriculum and meets specific grade-level standards.

While this academic service learning project takes several weeks to incorporate grade-level content expectations, the culminating activity, SOCKS Week, includes a building-wide celebration/demonstration during a school meeting. It is a collaborative effort of students, staff, community members, and school volunteers.

The Young Fives’ project was a learning garden. Students partnered with the Clarkston Family Farm and Dan Carpenter and his Industrial Arts class to create a small learning space for the Y5 students to read. The Industrial Arts class made wooden flowers for them to paint and decorate the garden.

Individuals with the Clarkston Family Farm were able to lend a helping hand by working in the gardens and donating mulch and packets of sunflower seeds.

Kindergarten students made toiletry bags, which included homemade soap, for Grace Centers of Hope, a shelter for men, women, and children.

First graders collected dog toys, supplies and donations for the Michigan Humane Society and Paws With A Cause. They also had a “Pop Cans for Pooches” drive with all money collected going to Paws With A Cause.

The second grade project was to make care packages for members of the United States Military. The kids also wrote personal letters and created good luck charms for those serving our country. Partnering with this project was Captain Adam Bolten.

Third grade students completed a chore at home to raise money to purchase 300 individually wrapped muffins for Meals on Wheels. Students also made refrigerator magnets, wrote letters, and decorated coffee mugs (a requested item from Meal on Wheels) that were delivered with their muffins to those individuals in need via Meals on Wheels.

The fourth graders partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Beaumont Hospital to make tied fleece blankets. Students and teachers made fleece blankets and donated them to a Beaumont. Students worked in pairs to measure, cut and tie blankets.

Fifth grade students made totes for incoming kindergartners with age-appropriate activities will help them come to school prepared in the fall.

At Andersonville Elementary, each grade level participated in learning projects to benefit dogs.

The Kindercubs made ice cream treats for LaFontaine Pack of Dogs, kindergartners created snuffle boxes for “I Heart Dogs” shelter, while first grade students and fifth grade students partnered to raise money for Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Second graders used technology tools to create LaFontaine Pack of Dogs trading cards to raise awareness in the community about service dogs, third graders researched and raised awareness for “Dogs with Jobs in the Community” and shared their learning with other schools across the district through technology.

Fourth graders created flyers advocating for enrichment activities for dogs.

***

For the past couple months, Everest Academy elementary students have been hard at work to support local area organizations for this year’s SOCKS, also an acronym for Serving Our Community Kid Style, projects.

Students are encouraged to support these organizations not by requesting items from their parents but by doing extra chores or giving up a treat in order to support those in need.

Students and classes have also been praying for those in need and those whom their projects will serve.

Representatives of several of the organizations joined the April spirit assembly to share more about their organizations and to receive the donations from the classes.

Preschool: Collected 342 new and gently-used books to donate to a school in Detroit for children who have no books of their own.

Junior Kindergarten/Kindergarten: Made toiletry bags for Grace Centers of Hope

First Grade: Collected items for Friends of Foster Kids organization

Second Grade: Made birthday bags for Neighbor to Neighbor. These bags contain everything needed for a child to have a birthday party who otherwise might not have one.

Third Grade: Prepared boxes of muffins for Meals on Wheels for seniors in the community.

Fourth Grade: Collecting dog supplies and gifts cards to support Blue Star Service Dogs and veterans. All our elementary students loved seeing the service dogs. Fourth grade enjoyed a special presentation about how service dogs support veterans.

Fifth Grade: Assembled bags for expecting parents for Oxford Pregnancy Center.

TOP PHOTO: Independence Elementary second graders Maya Misyukevich (left) and Owen Morrison show off their care packages they made for U.S. military members during SOCKS Week. Photo: Provided by Anne Duffy