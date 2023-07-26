Summer dancing with Wolves

Young dancers took their place on the center of the field at the Clarkston High School Stadium practicing their routines one more time last Wednesday morning.

They were getting ready for the final performance for family to end the three day Clarkston Dance Team Summer Camp, for ages three- to five-years-old and students entering Kindergarten though eighth grade.

“The counselors are on my varsity dance team,” said Kelsey Chewins, head coach for the Clarkston High School varsity team. “They did an incredible job to make sure each girl had a great experience.”

Goldie Rosengren, a returning camper, shared she liked learning from varsity dancers and had a lot of fun with them.

Sixty-eight campers learned and worked on techniques – leaps, turns, kicks and jump. They also learned routines in the styles of Pom, Jazz and Hip Hop.

Clarkston Dance Team Summer Camp was held through Clarkston Community Education.

~Wendi Reardon Price

PHOTO: Participants at Clarkston Dance Team Summer Camp break for a photo. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price