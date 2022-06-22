The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) has announced the sponsorship of the summer food service program for children.

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under or persons up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a state or local public educational agency.

To find where meals will be served text FOOD to 200200, visit OLHSA.org, or call Olivia Barrera at 248-860-3152.