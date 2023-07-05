Summer lax camps helping grow game in Clarkston as players of all ages, skill levels, taking part

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Summer camps offered through Clarkston Community Education provide many with an opportunity to try something new or improve on their current skills.

For eighth graders Lily Partchenko and Matilda Marsden, it was to try something new when they signed up for Beginner Lax Camp, held June 19-22.

“I heard it’s fun,” Marsden shared. “I have always wanted to do it. I just never had the time.”

“I have heard people made friends. I thought it was a fun thing to do so I did it,” Partchenko added. “I thought it was going to be a good experience.”

Both shared it exceeded their expectations.

“At the beginning, I felt like I was a little bit nervous because I didn’t know a lot of people who were doing it,” Partchenko said. “Now it’s just experimental.”

“I feel like I have improved a lot just in the past day from what I knew before,” Marsden said.

Three lacrosse camps were held for the four days – Little Laxer Camp, for those entering grades Kindergarten through second; Beginner Lax Camp for those entering grades third through eighth; and Experience Lax Camp, for those entering grades third through eighth. All camps are instructed by Clarkston High School lacrosse coaches, youth lacrosse staff and players in the high school programs.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach Brian Kaminskas shared it was a good week with a good turnout for all the camps. He added during the sessions campers are working on skills and positions while learning from current and former players.

“ The importance on my end is we are considerably more detailed orientated on what we teach and how we teach it,” Kaminskas said. “We are able to take these kids for four days and break down everything from very basic footwork and very disciplined terms, all the way up to taking shots and taking dodges. For a few days a week, we get to be very specific about certain techniques and it shows. They pick it up, like seventh and eighth graders, they pick up on it right away. They have a lot of fun with the camp coaches.”

After the experience, Marsden and Partchenko wanted to play lacrosse more and even had plans to play with friends.

“I liked seeing myself improve,” Partchenko said after only two days at camp.

Both agreed the coaches were a big help.

“The coaches are helpful and really nice,” said Marsden.

“They just want you to feel comfortable,” Partchenko added.

The lacrosse camps are held through Clarkston Community Education. For more summer activities, visit www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/community/community-education.