Superintendent responds to recommendations

In-person instruction is not going anywhere for Clarkston Community Schools after Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged high schools to go virtual for two weeks during a press conference last Friday.

Clarkston Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan responded to Whitmer in an email to the local community.

“As your superintendent, I am not in a position to evaluate public health in a global way for the Governor, MDHHS, or local health department when each of these entities has the authority to mandate school districts to shut down in whole or in part at any time.

“It was reiterated that we all must do our part and I believe that we are already doing just that (and then some), both as a health and safety conscientious school community, but also as a public institution whose primary purpose is to educate and support the well-being of students.

“There is no ‘magic number’ as far as individuals in isolation or quarantine. We will closely monitor the situation in each building in order to continue forward thoughtfully and do everything we can as a school district to manage what’s within our sphere of control.”