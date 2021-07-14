Supervisor tenders resignation

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

In a letter to the Independence Township Board of Trustees dated July 4, Township Supervisor Pat Kittle announced his resignation, effective September 8, 2021.

“It has truly been an honor to represent the 37,000 residents of Independence Township as a member of the Township Board of Trustees,” said Kittle. “In my years as supervisor, the Township Trustees have proven themselves time and time again to be a team of professionals who all have one common goal – to make Independence a better place to live, work, play, and invest. The level of respect, open communication and professionalism from the board has surpassed my wildest expectations.

“Can you imagine what could be done in Washington if Congress and the Senate would model these same behavior traits? I know, neither can I.”

Kittle has been in his role the past nine years and said he has relished that time serving the local community.

“Over the past nine years, I am so grateful the Independence Board of Trustees has supported many initiatives that will allow our township to remain, as I like to call it, the ‘gold standard’ in Oakland County.”

Interim Township Fire Chief Pat Stamper noted Kittle has been a boon for the community and his leadership will be missed.

“I’ve worked with Pat for a long time, ever since he’s been here and before I was chief; I’ve been involved with Mr. Kittle for years,” Stamper said. “He came and rode with me several times and has always been super supportive of the fire department in a lot of ways. I wish him the best. I think he’s done the best job he possibly could for Independence, and I have enjoyed working with him through the years.”

Kittle listed successful township projects as the Senior Center expansion, Clintonwood Park spray park and ballfield improvements, historic Brady Lodge renovation, playscape at Clintonwood Park with another coming soon at Bay Court Park, safety path expansion along Sashabaw, Clarkston and Clintonville roads, the I-75/Sashabaw Road interchange redesign, North Sashabaw Road widening, road improvement millage, the upcoming paving of Waldon Road between Clintonville Road and Baldwin Road in 2023-24, many water and sewer system upgrades, and a Nino Salvaggio International Market coming in the very near future.

“All of this and more while continuing to spend less than we make – what a novel approach to government,” Kittle said. “My only regret is not being able to secure a Level II trauma hospital for our community. As I turn the page on a new chapter in my life, I want to again thank everyone in the community, the Board of Trustees, and especially the 120 township employees for your continued support and guidance during my tenure as supervisor.

“While impossible to please everyone, my focus to the community has never wavered – do what’s best for the township. May God bless Independence Township, and may God bless the United States of America.”

See an upcoming edition of The Clarkston News for a more in-depth, exclusive interview with Kittle, including this decision and reflecting on his time as supervisor in Independence Township.