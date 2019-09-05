Surf the straits

The Mackinac Bridge looms over Daniel Cobb Jr. as he kite surfs the Straits of Mackinac. Photo provided

Daniel Cobb, Jr., 22, of Clarkston battled the waves and currents of the Straits of Mackinac, Aug. 10, to kite-surf from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island, where he landed on the stone shore at Windermere Point.

The Savannah College of Art and Design graduate is a surf culture entrepreneur and extreme sports enthusiast, spreading the word about his online retail store Bruh and its line of T-shirts, hats, sweaters, tanks, and skateboards.

He and his brother, Nicholas, 16, eventually plan to open a brick-and-mortar shop and expand to distribution channels through other stores. Production will start this fall on a new Bruh board, currently in development.

“I think there’s plenty of opportunity in the Midwest,” Daniel said. “When people see me, they don’t expect me to be from Michigan, but that culture can live here as well. It doesn’t need to be just in California or Australia.”

The Cobb brothers will be exhibiting at the Surf Expo in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 5.

Daniel has also lived in Australia where he kite-surfed from the mainland to an island, about 17 miles, and he has worked as a professional kite surfing instructor.