Suspicious township death yields charge

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

On April 5, Independence Township deputies were called to a residence in the 7800 block of Caberfae Trail for a wellness check on the homeowner, 76-year-old Michael Leroy Wagner.

Deputies arrived and spoke with an adult male resident, 58-year-old Independence Township resident Mark Alan Means (pictured), who said Wagner was in a bedroom sleeping. Deputies told Means that Wagner’s welfare needed to be confirmed and entered the residence, finding Wagner dead in a bathtub.

Means told deputies Wagner had been deceased for approximately one month, also saying Wagner was sleeping and he did not want to wake him. Wagner is believed to have fallen on March 7 and died March 10.

An autopsy concluded Wagner had underlying medical conditions and died of natural causes. There were no signs of foul play.

Means told deputies he could not say why did not report the death but said he realized it was about time to report it to authorities.

Means was charged April 8 with a misdemeanor for failure to report a deceased person and was arraigned on the charge in 52-2nd District Court. Means is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $5,000 cash, surety or 10 percent bond.