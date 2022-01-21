Suzanne Tinka, 81

Suzanne Lee Tinka (nee Haddrill), of Clarkston, passed away on January 13, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz., at the age of 81.

She was born in Pontiac on February 12, 1940 to Alfred C. Haddrill and Marian Gee Hallsted. She grew up in Pontiac and lived in Lake Orion and Clarkston for most of her married life. Due to her failing health, she lived with her sister for the past year in Florence, Ariz.

Her many friends will remember Suzanne as a kind, generous person with a great sense of humor, who never hesitated to tackle any task requested of her.

She retired after 30-plus years as an administrative assistant at General Motors.

For many years, she was very active in the Clarkston United Methodist Church, having served as head of the usher team, president of the Clarkston United Methodist Women’s Board, and at the district level, she served for seven years as treasurer of the East Winds District. She served as lay delegate for her church, conference annual meetings for Crossroads District, and East Winds District as equalization member.

She was a longtime member of the Clarkston Optimist Club.

Suzanne loved flowers, golf, and horses. She especially loved to travel and took many cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean and Europe. She and her sister loved to go wine tasting in Northern Michigan and went on several wine cruises in California and Europe.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 37 years, Francis J. Tinka. She is survived by her only sibling and best friend, Anita L. VanWagoner, cousins George Giddings, Jr., Arthur Bruce Haddrill, and Richard Christian Haddrill, and her husband’s niece Karen Andersen.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 28, at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, January 27 from 4-8 p.m. Internment is at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.