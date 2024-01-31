CLARKSTON — Thanks to city DPW staffers Jimi Turner and Carson Danis, a swan was recently rescued from Main Street, “adding to an already impressive list of animal rescues,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“Swans, as we all know, can be very aggressive, even costing well-meaning people a digit or two, but Jimi and Carson were not daunted after receiving a call about an adult swan walking in the busy traffic of North Main Street,” Smith said. “Armed with a moving blanket, some boxes and an empty trash can, the guys were able slowly approach the hissing swan and throw the blanket over his head. This appeared to settle down the bird, allowing Carson to scoop him into the empty trash can for transportation. Jimi and Carson then brought him to Depot Park where they carefully released him.

“After a few celebratory quacks, the swan quickly made his way into the Mill Race.”

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Clarkston DPW employee Carson Danis readies to start the swan rescue on North Main Street. Photo: Provided