Taking donations

Members of the Clarkston Rotary Club and other volunteers, including Kris Werner (pictured) were on Main Street in Clarkston Nov. 4-5 selling a Clarkston Rotary-published newspaper for donations. Every penny of the donated collections were used Nov. 12 for the annual Clarkston Rotary “Shoes for Kids” program at Calvary Lutheran Church. Clarkston and area school children were recipients of new shoes, boots, hats, and gloves for the upcoming winter season. Photo: Matt Mackinder