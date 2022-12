FROM TOP: Jose Aliaga is sworn in as Independence Township supervisor by Township Clerk Cari Neubeck, Nov. 18. NEXT: New ITFD captain/fire marshal Greg Brandt and Neubeck, Dec. 6. NEXT: Aliaga and family at his swearing in, Nov. 18. NEXT: New Township Trustee Matthew Stoian and Neubeck, Dec. 6. Photos provided