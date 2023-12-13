Taste of the holidays

Last Wednesday night brought Everest’s sixth annual “Taste of Christmas” at Neiman’s Family Market, 7121 Dixie Highway. The evening of fellowship and food and drink sampling has become a community favorite, with over 200 attendees filling the aisles this year. Tickets and 10% of purchases from the evening support the school, but more importantly the Mountaineer community enjoys the opportunity to celebrating the upcoming Christmas season. Pictured from left are Lauren (Westlake) Reichert, George Reichert, Andrea Goethals, Kelly Brown, Harrison Tong, Kamran Nallamothu, and Adam Legg. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate