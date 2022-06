Each year, faculty and staff at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy celebrate work anniversaries. This year, the honorees included Michael Pruchnicki (10 years), Erin Van Wagoner (15), Kathleen Nalepa (five), Christina Krogh (10), and Lia DiFonzo (10). Not pictured are Patricia Williams (10) and Brett Doré (five). Photo: Provided by Mary Williams/Everest Collegiate