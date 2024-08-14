Ted G. Klingler, 89

Ted G. Klingler; of Clarkston; passed away on August 3, 2024, at the age of 89. Loving husband of Jacque Klingler for 63 years; father of Lin (Ken) Hammel and Scott Klingler; grandfather of Kendall and Avrie Klingler; brother of Patricia Hunter and Elizabeth Auten; also survived by many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Naydene Klingler.

Ted was a proud veteran of the U.S Army. He was also a loyal employee of General Motors for 35 years. Ted was an avid car enthusiast and loved to race with his go kart. But most importantly, he loved his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Family and friends may arrive any time after 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Racers For Christ.

Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Ted’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com