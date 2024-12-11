Ted R. Lindenberg, 68

Ted R. Lindenberg; of Clarkston; born April 13, 1956 in Pontiac, MI to Merle and Dona Lindeberg; passed away on November 29, 2024 at the age of 68; husband of Diana for 49 years; father of Ted Lindeberg II (Megan Wright) and Lisa Lindeberg (Daniel Pluta); grandpa of Trinity, Raelynn and Lillyann; son of Dona (late Merle) Lindeberg; brother of Terry Thompson, Tracy Lindeberg and the late Tim Lindeberg.

Ted served in the U.S. Air Force and recently retired from Ford Motor as a Manufacturing Process Engineer. He enjoyed making wine, woodworking, and vegetable gardening. He appreciated old cars and attending car shows with his family. He loved his black lab, Fred.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral Service Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston at a later date.

