Testing changes

The landscape of standardized testing is undergoing a significant transformation as the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and the Preliminary Scholastic Assessment Test (PSAT) make the transition from paper and pencil to an all-digital format.

The Digital PSAT, scheduled for Oct. 14 for Clarkston High School 11th graders, marks the initial step in this transition, maintaining the familiar 1600-point scoring scale, comprising math and verbal components, each valued at 800 points.

Families and students still have the option to take the traditional paper and pencil SAT until Dec. 2, provided they register by Nov. 2.

After December, there will be no more paper/pencil testing.

