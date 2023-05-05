Thaddeus Carroll, 101

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved World War II veteran, faithful servant, loving husband, father of 13 children, and educator to many.

Thaddeus (Thad) Eugene Carroll passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023 at his home at the age of 101.

Born on March 27, 1922, he grew up during a tumultuous time in history. At a young age, he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably during World War II as part of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s staff, where he was decorated with three battle stars.

After the war, he was actively discerning his vocation to the priesthood and spent two years at Detroit Sacred Heart Seminary. Thad then earned his teaching degree and went on to inspire generations of students in the Detroit Public School system for 42 years. He believed in the power of education to transform lives, and he instilled that belief in every student he encountered.

In addition to his career as a teacher, he was a devoted husband and family man. He married the love of his life, Mary Giovanni, who he met at the Legion of Mary in Detroit, and they were inseparable for over 70 years. They raised a beautiful family together, and his love for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren knew no bounds.

Throughout his life, he remained committed to serving the Lord. He was a faithful servant of his church, and his dedication to his faith was an inspiration to all who knew him.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, his 12 surviving children Joseph (Gloria) Carroll, Anne (Brian) Kaminski, John (Cathy) Carroll, Frank (MaryAnn) Carroll, Michael (Deborah, deceased) Carroll, David (Jayne) Carroll, Rosemary Carroll, Christine Carroll, Paul (Teresa) Carroll, Dr. Marianne (Richard) Herdener, Bernadette (Eric) White, and Peter Carroll, 24 grandchildren Joseph Carroll Jr., Michelle Carroll, Keith Beaubien, Andrea Hodkinson, Brian Kaminski, James Kaminski, Theresa Anderson, Kevin Kaminski, John Paul Carroll, Andrew Carroll, Kristen O’Dwyer, Melissa Carroll, Lisa Carroll, Michael Carroll, Nicole Rostkowych, Mary Carroll, Josh Carroll, Jacinta Carroll, David Carroll, Kateri Carroll, Courtney Carroll, Lauren Carroll, Dominic Carroll, Alyssa Setting, and Jason Setting, 25 great-grandchildren, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his dearest daughter, Therese Carroll, daughter-in-law Deborah Carroll, granddaughter Lia Marie Carroll, parents Walter and Ottilia, and siblings Walter Carroll Jr., Donald Carroll, Jerome Carroll, M.D, Delores Carroll, Shirley Muir, and Donna Sanders.

His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched as a war hero, teacher, mentor, father, and devoted husband.

A celebration mass will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, at 11 a.m., in-state prior at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, from 3-8 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, Lake Orion, with a rosary at 7 p.m.