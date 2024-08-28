Thank you from the July 4th Parade Committee

The July 4th Parade Committee would like to thank all of you in our community that made this year’s parade a success. Thank you to all who showed up to watch the parade and all the individuals, businesses and community groups that were a part of the parade with their floats, flags and candy.

Our thanks to Hutchinson’s Electric who donated their manpower and a beautiful American flag to our parade which, together with the Independence Fire Department’s American flag, gave us two beautiful flags at each end of the parade. Thank you to the Independence Fire Department for always being a part of our parade.

Thank you also to the Clarkston DPW and Clarkston Autobody.

A big thank you to the great police support under the direction of Sargent Ashley, Oakland County Sheriff Department.

We all enjoyed a lovely summer day and appreciate the ability to honor our country as a community. God bless America.

Peg Roth, Adam Smith, Kathy Novak, Bruce Mercado, Dan Niewoit, Laura Niewoit, Rob Whitcomb, Tom Middleton and Cari Neubeck