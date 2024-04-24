Thank you View Newspaper Group

The Clarkston Family Farm, Delia Niezguski and her family, and I want to express our appreciation again for you publishing the Wally’s Service Project Scholarship announcement. We were pleasantly surprised, and further grateful, to learn that multiple area papers under your supervision published the contest announcement more than once.

Our scholarship contest entry deadline was last Friday. We received some quite interesting and worthy submissions. Local press print coverage of opportunities like ours definitely raises the visibility of our efforts and spurs participation interest.

We plan to formally recognize our two scholarship awardees during a garden party at the Clarkston Family Farm on June 8. We appreciate your ongoing efforts to keep the readership of your service areas informed about local issues of interest.

Larry Kodosky

CFF volunteer and contest coordinator