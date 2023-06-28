The Concert @17, featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, returning to Ally Challenge

Officials of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced last week the details surrounding the tournament’s Friday concert event.

The Concert @17 presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will feature American rock ‘n’ roll legend, former lead guitarist of the Eagles, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Don Felder. The second-year event will be held Friday evening, August 25, following the first round of tournament competition at the official PGA TOUR Champions event’s famed 17th hole in Grand Blanc.

Tickets for the 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren are now on sale. The tournament is open to spectators from Thursday (August 24) to Sunday (August 27) and ticket prices start at $10.

Access to The Concert @17, and the Ally Community Concert featuring Miranda Lambert, require the purchase of a valid tournament ticket for the day each concert is hosted, or a weekly ticket option.

“The Concert @17 presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has been a great addition to tournament week at The Ally Challenge,” said Erin Stone, the tournament’s director of business development and community engagement. “Providing a first-class experience for our spectators is a primary goal of the tournament, and to bring classic rock guitar hero Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, to the famed 17th hole at Warwick Hills on Friday night is a big win for our fans and music lovers alike!”

The 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will take place the week of August 21-27 at renowned Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

The Ally Challenge will be one of the premier Regular Season events on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2023, which will give way to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs – a season-ending, three-tournament series used to determine the TOUR’s season-long champion.

All three rounds of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

PHOTO: Don Felder will perform at the 2023 Ally Challenge. Photo: Tyler Conrad