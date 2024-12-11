Thelma Kathryn Booker, lovingly known as “TK,” passed away early the morning of December 2nd, 2024, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida.

Born in Pontiac, Michigan, Thelma grew up in Waterford, where she met and married Gordon Booker. They moved to Clarkston, Michigan, together, where they raised six children and built a life filled with love, family, and community. Thelma spent summers running the pro shop at Gordon’s golf courses — Spring Lake Country Club and Waterford Hill Country Club — where she not only fostered a love of golf in her children but also created opportunities for them to learn the sport and bond as a family, spending countless hours playing together and supporting one another at junior tournaments.

In 1976, Thelma and Gordon relocated their family to Naples, Florida, to offer their children the opportunity to play golf year-round. In Naples, Thelma embraced her entrepreneurial spirit and opened “Thelma Kay’s Boutique” in Bonita Springs below The Rooftop Restaurant. For 12 years, she welcomed patrons to her shop, where her love of chit-chat and mingling shone brightly. Her warm personality forged meaningful connections as she shared in the stories of the interesting and inspiring people she met along the way. It was during this time that she earned the nickname “T.K.,” inspired by her boutique’s name, a moniker that became a cherished part of her identity.

Thelma found joy in life’s simple pleasures—beach days, sunsets, and shopping. She was an unbelievable piano player, and had a beautiful voice. She was very spiritual and spent her younger years going to the Unity Church. She cherished the unique blessing of having all six of her children living in Naples. Her home was a haven of love, laughter, and generosity, always open to her children’s friends, whom she embraced with genuine curiosity and warmth. TK was known throughout her life for her vibrant, fun-loving, and generous nature.

We are so thankful to have been given the honor to love her and call her our mother. She will be sorely missed by her children Cindy, Lee (Sylvia), Vivian (Jon), Allison (Rick), Eric (Liz), and Geri (Mike). Thelma was preceded in death by Gordon Booker and her grandsons Ricky and Randy Grimes. A private celebration of life will be held with her family.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Avow Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thelma may be made to Avow Hospice at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.