Thelma Southard, 91

Thelma G. Southard (Fancher), of Clarkston, born November 13, 1929, passed away April 25, 2021 at the age of 91.

Mother of Brenda (Al) Miller and Ronald (Diane) Southard, grandma of Carl Miller, Leslie (Don) Taylor, Joseph Southard, Meredith (Andre) Sanislo, Shelby (Ryan) Sanislo, Derrick (Abby) Southard, Ariel, Matthew, James (Kendra) Appling and Michael O’Neal, great-grandma of Celeste, Mitchell, Garrett, Levi, Sara, Emily, Malachi, Natalie, Isaiah and furdog Nessie.

Preceded in death by her husband Joe, twin sister Welma LaTurneau, brothers John (late Phyllis) Fancher & Lewis Fancher. Like a mother to Lori (Robin) Appling, Mary O’Neal, Betty Bigger and Gail Ware, godmother of Vance Houston and many beloved grandchildren.

Thelma retired from General Motors as a scheduling clerk after 31 ½ years. She taught Sunday School and faithful member of Pontiac First Free Methodist Church and later attended Liberty Baptist Church.

Private family services at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. A public memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.

Memorials may be made to Shades of Pink Foundation for breast cancer.

