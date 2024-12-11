Third annual Christmas Market opens in Depot Park Dec. 14

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The Clarkston Christmas Market is back this year in Depot Park from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The annual event held in Clarkston’s downtown brackets the Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade which takes place at 6 p.m.

This is a totally free event open to anyone who would like to participate in the holiday festivities.

Not only are there opportunities to do some last minute Christmas shopping, but also plenty of games and activities to keep everyone busy before and after the parade.

“It’s a really sweet event. People that have been to it have said it’s like a Hallmark Holiday and it really gives that feeling,” said Laura Rodgers, the co-chair of the market.

Rodgers reiterated that all of the children’s activities are free of charge including: meeting Santa, s’mores, pony rides, two different games, hayrides as long as the ground is solid enough, a firetruck for kids to climb on, photo opportunities, writing letters to Santa, hot chocolate and more.

“It’s just a very nice evening where parents don’t have to pull out their wallet if they don’t want to. There’s no charge to get in and really, as far as kids are concerned, there’s no charge for anything,” Rodgers said.

Some paid-for activities include if you would like a professional photo with Santa, food trucks and of course, the market vendors.

The market this year will feature 12 vendors that will line the sidewalk with things like coffee, mittens and hats, dog collars and leashes and other last minute items for Christmas.

This is the third year the Christmas Market has taken place in Depot Park since Rodgers and her co-chair Amy Wilson revived the market from years prior.

“This is my favorite thing to do and we started doing this because years ago there was something in the park after the parade and my kids kind of aged out of the parade, I hadn’t been there in a long time and I took my grandkids to the parade and we went down to the park afterward to see Santa and there was nothing down there,” Rodgers said. “The city council voted to give me some money and then the community has been overwhelming.”

Rodgers anticipates seeing more than 500 kids enjoying the market with their families this Saturday and adds that without the community support, they would be unable to provide all the free activities they do.

“It’s just a carefree holiday event that’s really supposed to be in the spirit of Christmas,” Rodgers said. “Each year brings something a little bit newer and sweeter.”

Parking in downtown is free during both the parade and the market and the Methodist Church is also allowing people to park there during the events.

Depot Park is located at 375 Depot Rd. in the Village of Clarkston.