Thomas Black, Sr., 73

Thomas Lee “Tom” Black, Sr., of Clarkston, passed away on February 27, 2023 at the age of 73.

Preceded in death by his wife Linda, son Tommy, and siblings.

Loving father of Steven (Laura) Black and Kimberly Black. Proud and loving grandpa of Kylee, Sierra, Madden, and Parker. Dearest brother of John (Sue) Black and Jim Black.

Tom retired from General Motors. He enjoyed spending time up north at the cabin and hunting. Tom loved to take long rides on his motorcycle.

Tom was a mentor of many, loved by all.

Family and friends may visit Friday 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service Saturday 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with visiting at 11:30 a.m.

Interment at Goodland Cemetery, Imlay City.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

