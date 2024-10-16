Thomas Rebb, 75

Thomas A. “Tom” Rebb of Clarkston; passed away on October 7, 2024; age 75.

Beloved husband of Linda for 17 years. Loving father of Brett (Erin) Rebb and Tim Rebb. Stepfather of Steven (Jennifer) Gregory, Scott (Tammy) Gregory and Randy (Courtney) Gregory. Proud grandfather of Zach, Taylor, Lillian, Isabelle, Landan, J.T., Bradley, Eva, Mason, Jackson, Kennedy, and Melody. Dearest brother of Bill (Peggy) Rebb. Dear Brother-in-law of Diane Lea and Marilyn Rich. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Emma Rebb and his sister Linda Stout.

Tom was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corp during Vietnam. He spent most of his career in loss prevention for many of the major retailers. Tom enjoyed playing football, golf and baseball. He liked vacationing on the South Carolina Beach. Most importantly, Tom loved spending time with his family.

Visitation Sunday, Oct. 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment with Military Honors Tuesday, October 15th at 9 am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to the Clarkston Eagles.

